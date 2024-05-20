BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Achieving a Dream Summer Vacation Without Breaking the Bank - Kirsten Maxwell
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Have you always dreamed of traveling? Are you ready to take that leap with your family this summer, but unsure where you should go? If that sounds like you, you’ll love Kirsten Maxwell’s helpful websites, “Kids Are a Trip” and “Groups Are a Trip,” where she offers travel advice for domestic and international adventures, travel guides, and incredible ideas on how to save money and pack light. Kirsten narrows down her top three travel locations that may surprise you! She also dives into how you can travel wisely and earn travel points to spend on hotels or earn airline flier miles. If summertime travel is stressing you out, you won’t want to miss Kirsten’s key pointers on how to travel with young kids or teens and make life-long lasting memories!



TAKEAWAYS


Make sure you have travel insurance so you are covered no matter what happens during your vacation


Use a credit card that will help you build points and establish brand loyalty with your favorite hotels or airlines


Keep track of your kids by dressing them in bright colored clothing, getting them trackable watches, and having them wear a lanyard


Italy, U.S. National Parks, and Prince Edward Island in Canada are some of Kirsten’s favorite family-friendly tourist destinations



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.com/promo/Tina

Kids Are a Trip Travel Guides (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3Uh2StH

Allianz Travel Insurance: https://bit.ly/3UzwHFS


🔗 CONNECT WITH KIDS ARE A TRIP

Website: https://kidsareatrip.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kidsareatrip

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kidsareatrip

X: https://twitter.com/kidsareatrip

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KirstenMaxwell

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/KidsAreATrip/


🔗 CONNECT WITH GROUPS ARE A TRIP

Website: https://groupsareatrip.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/groupsareatrip/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/groupsareatrip/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://web.tuvu.com/sign-up?promoCode=counterculturemom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
vacationkidsfunfinancesteensmemoriesairlineshotelwebsitestripstina griffincounter culture mom showsummer tripkirsten maxwell
