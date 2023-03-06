© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A column of Emirati armored vehicles Panthera T6 of the Ukrainian army on the way to Bakhmut (Artyomovsk).
According to known information, these armored vehicles were in service with the newly formed 47th and 88th separate mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which may indicate that the enemy even transferred his strategic reserves near Bakhmut.
The situation around Artyomosk and in the city itself has caused disagreements between the Ukrainian President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The BILD reports that a few weeks ago Valery Zaluzhny called for thinking about retreating from this city, but Zelensky insisted that the city continue to be held. Bild writes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably share Zaluzhny's position.