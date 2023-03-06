BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A column of Emirati armored vehicles Panthera T6 of the Ukrainian army on the way to Bakhmut (Artyomovsk).
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
110 views • 03/06/2023

A column of Emirati armored vehicles Panthera T6 of the Ukrainian army on the way to Bakhmut (Artyomovsk).

According to known information, these armored vehicles were in service with the newly formed 47th and 88th separate mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which may indicate that the enemy even transferred his strategic reserves near Bakhmut.

The situation around Artyomosk and in the city itself has caused disagreements between the Ukrainian President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The BILD reports that a few weeks ago Valery Zaluzhny called for thinking about retreating from this city, but Zelensky insisted that the city continue to be held. Bild writes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably share Zaluzhny's position.

