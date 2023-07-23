Del Bigtree The Highwire | HAVE BILLIONS BEEN LEFT WITH NO IMMUNE SYSTEM?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAVE BILLIONS BEEN LEFT WITH NO IMMUNE SYSTEM?
As studies have pointed to the potential for Pfizer’s COVID shot to down regulate recipient’s immune systems, we look at pneumonia through that lens and find possible evidence of a problem.
Plus, a new case study may be the first to demonstrate ‘turbo cancer’ after a Pfizer booster in a mouse model.
#TollLikeReceptors #TLR #LeanaWen
Del Bigtree The Highwire
https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html