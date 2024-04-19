⚡️The Russian Defense Ministry Report - Morning Briefing of the Special Military Operation - (13 - 19 April 2024) - ENG text only - Google Censorship

I'm not sure why no video, the image says it.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation(13-19 April 2024)



From 13 to 19 April 2024, the AFs of the RU FED in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to cause damage to the RU energy & industrial facilities, have carried out 34 group strikes by high-precision air- & sea-based weapons, as well as UAVs, which hit energy industry facilities, enterprises of the mili-industrial complex & railway infrastructure of UKR, AD facilities, ammo & fuel depots for military hardware.



Drone operators' training centres, temporary deployment areas of AFU troops, nationalist formations & foreign mercs were hit.



▫️Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line & hit manpower and hardware of 12 AFU and natl guard brigades close to Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov reg) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).



In addition, 11 counterattacks were repelled by units of AFU 3rd assault, 21st, 63rd mechd, 12th natl guard special ops forces & 125th territorial DEF brigades close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 380 UKR troops, 1 tank, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, & 16 motor vehicles.



In the course of the counterbattery warfare, 18 field artillery guns including 3 U.S.-made M109 Paladin SPd artill systs, as well as 6 ammo depots & 5 Nota and Anklav electronic warfare stations were hit.



▫️Donetsk direct, as a result of successful actions of the Yug GoFs' units, the RU troops seized more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 4 assault, 2 airmobile & 6 mechd brigs of the AFs of UKR near Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyovka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka & Kurdyumovka (DPR).



7 counterattacks launched by units of AFU 46th airmobile & 10th mountain assault brigs were repelled near Krasnogorovka & Novomikhailovka (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 3,550 UKR troops, 4 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehicles & 87 motor vehics.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, 31 field artillery guns, 14 of them were West-made, as well as 4 Nota & Anklav electronic warfare stations & 7 ammo depots were eliminated.



▫️In Avdeyevka direct, the Tsentr GoFs liberated Pervomayskoye (DPR) & continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence.

With the support of air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems fire, 53 counterattacks launched by assault groups of nine AFU brigs have been repelled close to Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Berdychi, Umanskoye & Netaylovo (DPR).More than 2,170 UKR troops, 7 tanks, 13 armoured fight vehicles, 35 motor vehics & 19 field artill guns including 2 M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems & 1 U.S-made M777 howitzer have been eliminated during week.

▫️S Donetsk direct, the Vostok GoFs' units improved the tactical situation & hit units of AFU 58th motorised infantry, 72nd mechd brigs, 3 territorial DEF brigades & the UKR Natl Guard Brigade close to Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (DPR), Priyutnoye, Mirnoye, Malinovka & Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy lost up to 760 Ukrainian troops, one tank, 22 motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, 14 field artillery guns, eight of them were Western-made.

One Nota and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, as well as four field ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 65th, 117th mechd, 35th, 36th marine, 121st, 126th territorial DEF, and 15th natl guard brigades close to Orekhov, Rabotino, Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), Mikhailovka, Zmeyevka, Berislav, Ivanovka & Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 365 UKR troops, 24 motor vehics, 12 field artillery guns, including 6 U.S.-made, German-made, & Polish-made howitzers, as well as three Nota & Anklav electronic warfare stations.

Missile troops, artillery & UAVs of the RU GoF's have eliminated 3 MiG-29 fighter jets, 4 An-26 military transport aircraft of the UKR Air Force at the home airfield, two air target guidance radars, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers, as well as 1 IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile launcher.

AD systs have shot down 10 U.S.-made ATACMS opl-tactical missiles, 6 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 5 French-made Hammer & US-made JDAM aerial bombs, 2 US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, 4 U.S.-made MALD aerial false targets, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles, 78 HIMARS, Vampire & Uragan MLRS projectiles & 1,278 UAVs.

Over the past week, 27 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

📊 In total, 590 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 21,882 UAVs, 506 AD missile systems, 15,802 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,267 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,981 field artillery guns & mortars, as well as 21,143 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.