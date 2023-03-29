S. M. Lockridge: One of the Greatest Sermons Ever Preached in This Generation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This wonderful, God-inspired message was presented by Dr. S. M. Lockridge, November of 1982, in San Diego. It is being shared here for your thoughtful consideration.
I gratefully note this video was compiled, edited and produced by Austin, Texas-based, Lasean Trey- a talented young Christian man who posts on YouTube under the screen name MIXXKID17.
In reference to this powerful message given by Dr. S. M. Lockridge - one of North America's greatest preachers - Lasean writes:
"2,478,017 views Apr 16, 2019
I posted this years ago and excited to re-post what I believe is arguably the greatest spirit-filled sermon in this generation, by A man about THE MAN who without question preached the greatest sermon OF ALL TIME (Sermon on the Mount) - Our Savior, Jesus Christ. Listen as the late Dr. S.M. Lockridge takes us on a journey and unlocks the power and majesty of our Creator and the incredible work that his Son; Christ Jesus accomplished on the cross and the victory of his resurrection!
0:00 (Intro) Where a sick man can get well
3:02 He's the Owner
4:50 The Lordship of Christ
11:31 The Invitation
13:55 (Conclusion) The Lord is my Shepherd."
I invite you to visit Lasean's YouTube channel (where more information about the fruitful life and ministry of S. M. Lockridge is posted): https://www.youtube.com/@mixxkid1761
- GOD'S ELEGANT LEGACY