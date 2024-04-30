WOMAN'S HEART DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED MYOCARDITIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
bootcamp
April 29, 2024
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1784526192185368742
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 California: Florencia Tarque, 29-Year-Old Model Says Cardiologists Believe Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Led to Her Heart Attack. "I played sports my whole life. No health issues. WTF." "I am ANGRY. I am angry because i had to get the JAB in order to travel to keep my JOB."
3:12 AM · Apr 28, 2024
###
Blind Willie Johnson - Dark was the night...
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BNj2BXW852g
###
Download:
https://seed132.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/a0jMjoSYtloG.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/a0jMjoSYtloG_640x360.jpg
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my stuff!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0jMjoSYtloG/