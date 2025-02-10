They Were Fudging The Jobs Numbers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter St Onge: [Bidan]’s final jobs report is out and it’s a doozy.
- 589K jobs revised into oblivion
- 70% of jobs created in the government sector
- 99.2% of jobs going to foreign-born workers
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (10 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6j9fvv-exposed-biden-just-handed-trump-an-economic-disaster-and-massive-social-sec.html