Someone is Planting Those Thoughts into Your Head

Ever wonder "Where did that sick thought come from" here is the answer.
Music by Send Rain.
Our thoughts are not our own, God is listening
Col 3:5 Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence (Evil Desire) , and covetousness, which is idolatry:
You are constantly bombarded with thought that are not your own, The demonic host plant thoughts hoping you will ponder them and start the evil thought process.
Col 3:8 But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth.
Evil thoughts always lead to evil actions towards others thus robbing You of your peace?
Col 3:9 Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds;
Col 3:10 And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him:
You must monitor your thoughts, recognize the difference between your thoughts and those planted by the demonic host and reject those that are evil.
