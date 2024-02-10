BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Someone is Planting Those Thoughts into Your Head
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
84 views • 02/10/2024

Ever wonder "Where did that sick thought come from" here is the answer.

Music by Send Rain.

Our thoughts are not our own, God is listening

 

Col 3:5  Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence (Evil Desire) , and covetousness, which is idolatry:

 

You are constantly bombarded with thought that are not your own, The demonic host plant thoughts hoping you will ponder them and start the evil thought process.

 

Col 3:8  But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth.

 

Evil thoughts always lead to evil actions towards others thus robbing You of your peace?

 

Col 3:9  Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; 

Col 3:10  And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him: 

 

You must monitor your thoughts, recognize the difference between your thoughts and those planted by the demonic host and reject those that are evil. 

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

Keywords
psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
