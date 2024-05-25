Israel Continues its Strikes on Palestine Despite the Outcry of the International Community - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I posted a shorter version of this late last night, but this one is extended. Hitting the refugee civilian tent area in Rafah.
Negotiations through intermediaries between Israel and Hamas regarding hostages are expected to resume next week, Reuters reports.
Meanwhile, Israel continues its strikes on Palestine despite the outcry of the international community.