Dado vegetale fatto in casa 30 Dicembre 2023

Video di Luca di Canal 104 Plus
Regola da seguire è la proporzione di 1 a 3 (ogni Kg di verdure aggiungere 300 gr di sale integrale fino)
RICETTA
1 Kg di verdure fresche tagliate grossolanamente
40 gr di vino bianco
300 gr di sale fino integrale
Erbe aromatiche e spezie a piacere.
Nel video ho utilizzato:
carote, cipolle, sedano, pomodoro, porro, broccolo, carote e peperone.
Salvia, rosmarino, basilico come erbe aromatiche.
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.