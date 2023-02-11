BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO- SHARA SHARE'S WITH GUEST DR. ROBERT MORSE 10TH FEB 2023
5 views • 02/11/2023

SHARA 

                                              7 PM UK - 11 AM PACIFIC- 2 PM EASTERN

Be Aware. Get Activated. Take Action.

Today's Guest 

For nearly five decades, Dr. Morse has taught people worldwide the keys to health and vitality. Here, you too can learn from his wealth of knowledge in the art and science of true healing.


In a world of so many shifts occurring understanding that everything is energy is the most powerful tool you can have. Applying this knowledge to your everyday ways is key. This time will be used to speak about those ways to apply the codes of life to your life. Life can be hard but it doesn’t have to be. Let’s make the shift together.
Here we will engage in discussion about the awareness of events around us…. how to activate our inner knowing and ways to take action.

https://drmorsesherbalhealthclub.com/

drmorse.tv

Keywords
vaccinesfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs
