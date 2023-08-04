BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Catholicism Differs from True Christianity (Part 2) with Mike Gendron
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 08/04/2023


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-mike-gendron-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


This week, we’re doing part two of our discussion with Mike Gendron. Mike, as I mentioned last week, along with his wife Jane, have a ministry that addresses Roman Catholicism called Proclaiming the Gospel. He’s the author of Preparing for Eternity: Should We Trust God’s Word or Religious Traditions? And Mike was one of the cofounders with—we mentioned last week Jim McCarthy and Greg Durell—and [is] really a cooperative ministry trying to get ministries that evangelize Roman Catholics to circle the wagons, because, Mike, as you remember during those days, and I think you ought to mention this in detail, you guys were getting beating up. You guys were being—through organizations that were trying to promote unity between Catholicism and biblical Christians, and that would be…Promise Keepers was one, we mentioned Evangelicals and Catholics Together—but they were really putting the rush on you guys to turn you away, saying that you were offending our brothers and sisters in Christ, Roman Catholics. But anyway, that ministry was called Reaching Catholics for Christ. So, Mike, again, thanks for returning for this, I think, a really important two programs on Roman Catholicism.



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmike gendron
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy