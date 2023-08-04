How Catholicism Differs from True Christianity (Part 2) with Mike Gendron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, we’re doing part two of our discussion with Mike Gendron. Mike, as I mentioned last week, along with his wife Jane, have a ministry that addresses Roman Catholicism called Proclaiming the Gospel. He’s the author of Preparing for Eternity: Should We Trust God’s Word or Religious Traditions? And Mike was one of the cofounders with—we mentioned last week Jim McCarthy and Greg Durell—and [is] really a cooperative ministry trying to get ministries that evangelize Roman Catholics to circle the wagons, because, Mike, as you remember during those days, and I think you ought to mention this in detail, you guys were getting beating up. You guys were being—through organizations that were trying to promote unity between Catholicism and biblical Christians, and that would be…Promise Keepers was one, we mentioned Evangelicals and Catholics Together—but they were really putting the rush on you guys to turn you away, saying that you were offending our brothers and sisters in Christ, Roman Catholics. But anyway, that ministry was called Reaching Catholics for Christ. So, Mike, again, thanks for returning for this, I think, a really important two programs on Roman Catholicism.
