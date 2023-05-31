Love & Other Biblical Drugs #30: Love Is Not Spiritual It Is 100% Your Physical Personal Hygiene...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Man's Body does not belong to him but rather to his wife, therefore she is in total charge of his health, dress, and personal hygiene, so he smells good during sex because her body does not belong to her but rather to her husband. He can make love to her whenever he wants and therefore in order for it not to be distasteful she is in control of every decision so long as it does not violate the commands of God...