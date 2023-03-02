© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky Says U.S. Will Have To Send ‘Sons And Daughters To War’
“And then the US will have to send their sons and daughters, exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters, to war. And they will have to to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”