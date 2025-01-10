The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 3- 9 January 2025⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week January 3-9, 2024

▪️Yemen's Ansarallah movement attempted to attack Israeli territory with a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile. The target was the Orot Rabin thermal power plant in Hadera, but the munition was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea.

▪️In response, the U.S. and British air forces bombed Houthi positions in Yemen. Suspected missile launch sites in the vicinity of the capital city of Saada came under attack.

▪️Clashes continue in Syria between militants who have seized power and supporters of the ousted government. In Latakia, guerrillas attacked a patrol of Uighur jihadists, with a Turkish-born commander among those eliminated.

▪️Fighting between Kurdish and pro-Turkish forces intensified somewhat in the north. Syrian National Army factions managed to advance south of Maskanah, but attacks at the Tishrin Dam were unsuccessful.

▪️Turkish troops launched artillery and air strikes on the border areas. However, no ground offensive by the Turkish Armed Forces to capture Ayn al-Arab and its countryside has yet been launched.

▪️The situation escalated on the border with Lebanon, where exchanges of fire broke out between unidentified militants and Lebanese troops. After the clashes ceased, the Lebanese Armed Forces and HTS security sent reinforcements to the border villages.

▪️In the south, Israeli forces maintained a presence in the Syrian province of Quneitra. Soldiers of the Heharim Brigade reported the discovery of weapons caches in the area of occupied Mount Hermon.

▪️Islamic State terrorists took advantage of the instability in the country to expand their capabilities. In the town of As-Sanamayn in Dara'a province, jihadist cells attacked targets of the new administration.

