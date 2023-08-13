Karen Kingston Is Told She Is a "Dead Woman Walking” August 11, 2023

Karen Kingston is claiming that her life is in danger because she's ousted Dr. Robert Malone as a double agent that has infiltrated the resistance movement. Dr. Robert Malone has claimed Pfizer has immunity, and there's nothing we can do about it.



Kingston is also claiming that her work reveals how Sheriffs could seize the bioweapon, bring this nightmare to an end. This has made her a threat that must be eliminated.





Karen claims that RFK Jr. and Children's Health Defense might be compromised, though she is giving him the benefit of the doubt, as he may be just getting bad advice from Dr. Malone. She's asking RFK JR. to come to his senses and recognize that he's being played.





If a Kingston has been marked for death, then sharing this video could save her life. This is not a game, there are consequences faced by “Truthers” who can't be corrupted.





The movement most certainly has been infiltrated, and this is why I'm a lone wolf, working alone, despite many offers to team up. I know I'm a target, so I trust no-one but God Almighty.

- Karen Kingston





Karen Kingston uses evidence-based information, doing med-legal analysis of mRNA technologies with the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry.





Karen calls on Mike Adams, Miki Willis, Steve Kirsh to "talk to Dr. Robert Malone to have him call off the CIA - he is friends with them."





"And I'd like to know WHO told the CIA to kill me?





To those who support me, I love you. And PLEASE DO SOMETHING, I gave you all the evidence. It’s in my substack to actually stop this attack on America & humanity.





I just ask that you take action - our lives depend on it, our children's lives depend on it & humanity does too.





There is nowhere for me to hide from them at all!





I want you guys to know, I'm very healthy, I'm a great swimmer, and I'm NOT suicidal! I'm here fighting for you & for the future of humanity. So everyone who supports me, thank you so much, I really do appreciate it. I'm a little teary-eyed because I'm exhausted. I'm absolutely exhausted from trying to stay alive. I'm sorry for the distress I've caused.”





https://karenkingston.substack.com/