Destruction of a Ukrainian UAV over Tatarstan today.

And did you notice the maneuvers? Definitely under the control of an operator and with a video link. The question is where this operator is sitting and through what systems the control is implemented.

Most likely, the navigation is disabled by electronic warfare means. Otherwise, it would not be making circles, but would have already hit the target precisely. And if there was no control channel, the circles would be much larger with the navigation disabled.

A couple of years ago, we managed to collect an extensive database on Ukrainian drones despite all the restrictions on distribution in the troops, and put together tables with the frequencies (https://t.me/Mestb_Dobroj_Voli/9201) that are still used today despite becoming outdated. Last year, however, the number of photos of drone debris that allowed us to determine their frequency parameters decreased significantly.

Somewhere, the guys learned to calculate the frequency ranges themselves, somewhere the control over the prevention of the distribution of "debris" photos has become very strict. We never received photos of "debris" after strikes on critical infrastructure facilities. All debris becomes material evidence in terrorism cases and is locked up in the relevant authorities. Well, you understand the rest.

Painting the towers is top-notch.

