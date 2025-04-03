DO LIARS SUFFER?

Wednesday Night Live 2 April 2025





This episode covers socio-economic issues, focusing on tariffs and trade barriers, while tackling listener questions. I analyze G20 tariff rates, the implications for America's trade position, and the market response to tariff announcements. We also discuss ideological motivations behind tariff beliefs and the disproportionate crime rates attributed to a small population segment. The conversation shifts to honesty in relationships, the impact of deceit, and cultural reflections on Val Kilmer's films and media franchises like Star Wars. I emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue and encourage audience participation in future discussions.





