The Book of Enoch - Chapter 12-16
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
58 views • 5 months ago

Judgement of the Watchers

Origin of Demons


Chapter 12 – Before the Archangels act, God has Enoch (who has already been translated at this point) declare judgement on Azazel and the Fallen Angels

Chapter 13 – The Fallen Angels plead with Enoch to petition God for forgiveness on their behalf, as they are too ashamed from their sin to do it themselves

Chapter 14 – Enoch sees a vision of God's throne room, with God on His throne 

Chapter 15 – God gives Enoch His reply, which includes a sharp rebuke against the Fallen Angels.  We learn the fate of their offspring, the Nephilim, which become evil spirits on the earth, ie. demons

Chapter 16 – The Fallen Angels and all the godless have their final fate sealed 

jesusprincebible studyisraeldemonsdeliverancenoahenochfallen angelswatcherspittmanmarzinsky
