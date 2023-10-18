BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Operation Phoenix has begun - (in HD) Emergency broadcast for the EBS broadcast
Berean Builder Ministries
Berean Builder Ministries
262 views • 10/18/2023

Operation Phoenix has begun - Emergency broadcast for the EBS broadcast starting what I saw in 1989..Operation Phoenix has begun

I rushed this to get it out ..the info is the important part..I cover psychotronics and what I saw in 1989..part 6 will be coming soon. This is all about what possibly could happen or start happening tomorrow.

Links:
Links for ebs video
Dr. Lee Merritt - The Medical Rebel
https://t.me/FreedomDoc1/7819
https://t.me/FreedomDoc1/7814

Doc Pete Chambers
https://t.me/docpete_lfw/9891

Psychotronics: https://rumble.com/v2rutag-psychotronics-1985-antony-sutton.html

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.
*****************************
You can find us on:
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/mi... on our website you can:
- financially support our ministry,
- find access to our weekly small group on signal ,
- our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble ,
- our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries
TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ
TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders
MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: PayPal: https://paypal.me/DouglasTurner or interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Keywords
false flagobamasoldierjesustestimonymind controlprophetictribulationjudgementinvasiongiantspersecutionundergroundantichristmartial lawangelsnephilimrevivalvisionguillotineplandemicabidingpsychotronics
