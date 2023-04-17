Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 3: JOY)

Joy is a fundamental aspect of the Christian faith, as it is one of the fruits of the Spirit listed in Galatians 5:22-23. It is a deep and abiding sense of gladness that comes from knowing God and experiencing His Love, mercy, and grace. Joy is not based on external circumstances but on our relationship with Christ, which is why the apostle Paul could write from prison, "Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice" (Philippians 4:4).

Joy cannot be manufactured or pursued through worldly means but is a gift from God that flows out of a heart that is surrendered to Him. The Bible also says in Psalm 16:11, "You make known to me the path of life; in your presence, there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore."

The Bible teaches that joy is closely connected to faith and hope. In Romans 15:13, Paul writes, "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope." This verse reminds us that joy is not merely an emotion but a state of being that is rooted in our trust in God's promises. As we place our faith in Christ, we are filled with a deep sense of joy and peace that surpasses all understanding. Furthermore, our hope in Christ gives us the assurance that no matter what trials we face on this earth, we have a sure and certain future in heaven to be joyous even now. This hope gives us a reason to rejoice even in the midst of suffering in our cosmos (John 16:33).

Ten Whys to be joyous

1. It's linked to future gladness & honor [Esther 8:16]

2. The righteous enjoy [Job 20:5]

3. Creations of God [Job 38:7; Psalms 100:1]

4. Our salvation [Psalms 21:1; 35:9; 51:12; Hab 3:18]

5. Tears/suffering [Psalms 126:5]

6. Fruits of our labors [Ecclesiastes 2:24; 7:14]

7. Repented sinner [Luke 15:7]

8. Words of Jesus/Truth [John 15:11; 16:20, 1 John 1:4; 3 John 1:4]

9. New People are born into our word [John 16:21]

10. Temptations [James 1:2; 4:9]

