Dementia REVERSAL with Nicotine. Dr. Bryan Ardis

"You have all been lied to. Tobacco plant-nicotine is NOT addictive. Pyrazines, the additives, are addictive." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
Noticeable memory improvements. Less brain fog.
NICOTINE! UNDERSTANDING THE WEAPON AND THE TARGET!!!
https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-nicotine-understanding-the-weapon-and-the-target
VanderbiltHealth.com. Psychiatry Journal. Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimers Disease, 2019
"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition. " ~ https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease/
Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15018837/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489203002030
The effects of nicotine on Parkinson's disease.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10857708/
A review of the effects of nicotine on schizophrenia
Nicotine seems to improve cognitive functions critically affected in schizophrenia.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18421928/