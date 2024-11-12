Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 39 | Ancient Mysteries Unveiled

On this Veteran's Day, this a special episode of Sovereign Sisters Podcast with guest Joe McKinney from The Ancient Enigma Files. Known for uncovering mysteries of the past — from ancient civilizations and cryptids to UFOs and conspiracies — Joe brings his expertise and curiosity to our show for a fascinating discussion. We’ll also honor Joe’s Navy service and hear about Project First Step, the charity he founded to help people in need of a fresh start. Tune in as we explore Joe's unique journey from military service to mystery-solving and his mission to make a difference.

