Adding: Dec 9, 2024 - A 'strong person of interest' in last week's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is in custody, New York City's mayor said Monday. Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania with a firearm and silencer consistent with the weapon used to shoot Thompson, officials said at a news conference.

He had 4 fake ID's, an Ivy League Student at Univ PA.

Major CEO shot dead in New York - Brian Thompson, CEO of the US’ largest medical insurance company UnitedHealthcare.

CCTV captures a gunman fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at close range.

Thompson collapsed and tried to crawl away, no one is in custody. A manhunt has begun in New York City.

Wife of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson says he had death threats — NBC

"There were some people that had been threatening him," Paulette Thompson told NBC News. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?"

No motive has been confirmed as of now.

'Deny, defend and depose': Bullets fired by killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO had names

The manhunt continues for the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but now there's a possible motive of the "brazen targeted attack", according to police.

ABC News reported that police discovered 9mm shell casings with the words "deny," "defend" and depose" on them which are phrases used by the insurance industry. The suspect got away on an e-bike and photos were released of his face.







