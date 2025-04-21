BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Purge Body of Poisonous Chemicals Like Aluminum via Lifesaving MasterPeace - Matthew Hazen
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
63 views • 4 months ago

We are being poisoned every day, and it is critical that we detox! Matthew Hazen is the founder and CEO of Human Consciousness Support, and he’s got the antidote for the evil depopulation agenda. He discusses his work with the detox-based product MasterPeace, which uses zeolite to kick-start the natural healing process. Matthew says MasterPeace not only supports detoxification, but can remove up to 60-80 percent of lifelong toxins like aluminum and forever chemicals, which he links to rising autism rates and central nervous system issues. Matthew emphasizes the pineal gland’s role in connecting our body to our consciousness, touting reported dream clarity and lucidity among users. Learn more and get your hands on this fascinating naturopathic solution called MasterPeace now.



TAKEAWAYS


Use code TINA at check out to get the discounted price for MasterPeace @ www.MasterPeacebyhcs.com


Matthew says thousands of pounds of aluminum are inhaled by Americans every year


Matthew strongly supports the work of Dr. Robert Young, who is currently in prison for his work as a naturopath


People feel sick because they’re being poisoned and EMF waves have less harmful effects if heavy metals are removed via MasterPeace



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

MasterPeace (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Kids Will Die Before Parents article: https://bit.ly/4ios5w7


🔗 CONNECT WITH MASTERPEACE

Website: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop?ref=TINA

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Y8IYUp

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4cBkdWM

TikTok: https://bit.ly/4jjBRkw


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

MasterPeace (get discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthchemicalsheavy metalsemotionaldetoxpineal glandmentalsicknessmasterpeacehuman consciousness supportnano toxin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy