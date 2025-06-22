💥🇮🇱 Aerial view of one of the impact sites in Tel Aviv.

Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research center and command centers were the targets of Iran's early morning attack on Israel, the IRGC stated.

IRGC says Iran used Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile for first time in early morning attack on Israel.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that “the number, dispersion, and size of American military bases in the region make them vulnerable.”

The IRGC made clear that Iran will continue striking Israel following the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Oman's Foreign Ministry has condemned US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities as illegal aggression and called for immediate de-escalation.

The US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities threatens to widen the conflict in the Middle East region and violates international law, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.