Moving Day for the Dawson Knives CNC Shop

After a months long, arduous separation with half the shop in the old building and half the shop in the new building waiting for the power to be ready, the CNC machines have finally come home!
The OMAX, HAAS Mini Mill, HAAS VF2 and others that help keep DK running are on the move to our new building on Liberator.