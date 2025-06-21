BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥Israeli forces destruction of a nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

💥🇮🇷 Israeli forces have released video showing the targeted destruction of a nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

 Adding:

Iran is ready to enter talks with Israel, but only if Israel stops its acts of aggression, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as reported by TASS.

Adding: 

Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the confrontation between Israel and Iran carries the real danger of escalating into a global conflict.

However, the Russian Security Council’s deputy chairman made it clear: this conflict “obviously does not harm Russia.”

Adding: 

According to The New York Times, citing three Iranian sources, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has selected three clerics as potential successors in case of assassination.

Sources claim Khamenei is currently sheltering in a bunker, communicating with military commanders via a trusted aide, and deliberately delaying electronic transmissions to avoid detection.

He has also reportedly appointed replacements within the military chain of command to ensure continuity if top officials are targeted.

