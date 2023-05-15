'An F on everything': Americans grade Biden's handling of border crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of El Paso, Texas have been grading Biden on his handling of the migrant crisis as the southern border as the Title 42 public health order ends. #foxnews #fox
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html