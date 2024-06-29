A SINGULAR DISASTER is COMING from Ezekiel 7. It is imminent

in this video I go over Ezekiel chapter 7 where he declares that a singular disaster will kick off all of the last days destruction. and once this singular disaster begins things will not calm down to the world is finally finished and ended. America the Babylon will be judged for its pride as shown by Ezekiel.

