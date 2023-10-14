Buddhist Cosmology Q & A - Ajahn Punnadhammo's Amazing UFO Sighting - Part 4 of 4

Part 4 of 4. Ajahn Punnadhammo describes something that experiencers such as Suzy Hansen have said. Beings outside of us can teach us or help us but we have to do our own spiritual work to liberate ourselves.

At 10:20 Deide ask Ajahn Punnadhammo if he has ever seen a UFO and he gives an astonishing account of his own UFO/ flying saucer sighting with one other person, at his monastery, 15 or 20 years ago. If No one had asked him, he probably wouldn't have mentioned it. One wonders if that may have inspired his interest in Buddhist cosmology, which he is the expert on now.

Ajahn Punnadhammo is the abbot of the Arrow River Forest Hermitage, which is a Theravadin Buddhist monastery and meditation center in Northern Ontario, fifty miles southwest of Thunder Bay. Ajahn Punnadhammo has been studying and practicing Theravada Buddhism since 1979 and was ordained in Thailand in the forest tradition of Ajahn Chah in 1991. Between 1990 and 1995 he was based at Wat Pah Nanachat, Thailand. Punnadhammo is a Canadian, born Michael Dominskyj in Toronto in 1955.

For this Meetup Ajahn Punnadhammo talked about the Buddhist devas (angels) and how they compare to accounts in the UFO community of light beings and orbs. He also discussed Buddhist views on UFOs and E.T.s. There are few western Buddhist monks who know the cosmology as well as Ajahn Punnadhammo and who are also willing to talk with a UFO group. The Q & A covered many intelligent questions that I would never have thought of, as host. I really want to thank everyone who came. It was a great group feeling with 28 people on the Zoom. The Meetup post was:

Also, Brian made this video on Nov. 19th, 2022 with Ajahn Punnadhammo and Pannobhasa: What are Brahma Beings in Relation to E.T.s?

