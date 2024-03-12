Calvin Beisner: Climate Change Policies Leading to World Government

Dr. Calvin Beisner discusses how there is no climate crisis and how the benefits of using "fossil fuels" far outweigh the costs. An endless amount of holes can be poked in the climate narrative (e.g. Medieval Warm Period). The current changes in climate are not unprecedented. The sun is a key contributor to the cycles of warming and cooling. Up to 50% of the apparent increase in global average temperature over the last century has been happening only in urban areas. We are due for significant global cooling. In fact, warmth is better for human health than cold. The climate catastrophist movement is neofeudal, neocolonial, condemnable, and morally reprehensible. China is playing the West, their aim is to get us to reduce our energy use which reduces our prosperity, part of their plan to fulfill their "hundred year marathon". So much of this is rooted in the (neo)Malthusian worldview. The politics behind "climate change" are dedicated to the destruction of national sovereignty and the replacement of it with a one-world government. Throughout history dominant paradigms have collapsed and that will likely happen with the catastrophic climate change narrative.





About Dr. E. Calvin Beisner

Dr. Beisner is Founder, President, and National Spokesman of The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, a network of Christian theologians, natural scientists, economists, and other scholars educating for Biblical earth stewardship, economic development for the poor, and the proclamation and defense of the good news of salvation by God’s grace, received through faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.





In 1999, after a colloquium with about 35 other scholars with shared interest in these subjects, he composed The Cornwall Declaration on Environmental Stewardship, which was quickly endorsed by over 1,500 religious leaders from around the world and became the basis on which he founded The Cornwall Alliance in 2005.





He has written over fifteen books, edited over 30, contributed to over 35, and published thousands of articles, popular and scholarly; has lectured at universities, seminaries, conferences, and churches in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia; testified as an expert witness on the ethics and economics of climate change and climate and energy policy before committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives; briefed the White House Council on Environmental Policy; presented a paper to a scholarly colloquium on climate change of the Pontifical Institute for Justice and Peace at the Vatican in Rome; and has spoken for multiple meetings of the International Conferences on Climate Change. In 2014 the Heritage Foundation honored him with the Outstanding Spokesman for Faith, Science, and Stewardship Award at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change.





