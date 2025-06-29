BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥 IS JULY 4TH 2025 THE SECOND SEPTEMBER 11TH? THE TWO WITNESSES TO COME?
End the global reset
End the global reset
84 views • 2 months ago

I'm throwing in a few tidbits and throwing in some numbers that might be of interest to you. The time in of the Israeli Iran and US war has been showing these numbers all along and I think I would bring it up as a possibility that they are planning on something big for July 4th 2025 on so-called independence Day. I am not the clearness as fact but I am bringing it up just in case for a heads up for anyone who wants to hear it

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

