How to live as a Christian
High Hopes
High Hopes
21 views • 12/05/2023

Br. Alexis Bugnolo, FromRomeInfo


Dec 3, 2023


For more information see

https://www.fromrome.info/2023/12/03/how-to-be-a-christian-in-your-soul-the-keys-to-spiritual-rebirth-repentance-holiness/


Editor's Note: I hope you who have viewed this video in its entirety, now reflect upon what I have said therein, to begin a new epoch in your life. And I hope that by it you may also understand how important it is to support authentic religious life of convents and monasteries, so that those souls who are called to be consecrated and devoted to God in a special way, and pray for us in our battle hereon earth, might have a place where they can easily acquire an interior life and approach God for us, in prayer and true holiness.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3iwM_1mr10

christiancatholicalexis bugnolobr bugnolointerior lifefrom rome info
