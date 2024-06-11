Gaza Current Situation 5 Different Displaced Families Footage

تالا وامير

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuYC-bY4gyw





يومنا الاخير بالخيمه💔هربنا تحت القص.ف

Our last day in the tent: We escaped under the bombardment.





عائلة ابو حمزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt74LWTtFfI





رحنا نستلم طرد صح📦 فجأة انقلبت كل غزة وعشنا يوم مررر!!عب

We were about to receive a package right 📦 Suddenly the whole of Gaza turned upside down and we lived a bitter day!!





Summer Home

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjuURW3KJ2A

استلمنا طرد غذائي أحلامهم لمرح و نشأت

They will receive the food package of their dreams to have fun and grow up





سفرة ام يوسف من غزه

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efxo8XmIPp0

كان نفسي فيها من زمان وعملتها ورحت زياره علي اولاد سلفي

I had been there for a long time and had done it and went to visit my predecessor’s children





الشيف تهاني قاعود

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTYjid6JYXQ&t





المجاعة مستمرة في شمال غزة للإنسان والحيوان

Starvation continues in northern Gaza for humans and animals







