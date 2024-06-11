BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza Current Situation 5 Different Displaced Families Footage
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 11 months ago

Gaza Current Situation 5 Different Displaced Families Footage

تالا وامير

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuYC-bY4gyw


يومنا الاخير بالخيمه💔هربنا تحت القص.ف

Our last day in the tent: We escaped under the bombardment.


عائلة ابو حمزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt74LWTtFfI


رحنا نستلم طرد صح📦 فجأة انقلبت كل غزة وعشنا يوم مررر!!عب

We were about to receive a package right 📦 Suddenly the whole of Gaza turned upside down and we lived a bitter day!!


Summer Home

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjuURW3KJ2A

استلمنا طرد غذائي أحلامهم لمرح و نشأت

They will receive the food package of their dreams to have fun and grow up


سفرة ام يوسف من غزه

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efxo8XmIPp0

كان نفسي فيها من زمان وعملتها ورحت زياره علي اولاد سلفي

I had been there for a long time and had done it and went to visit my predecessor’s children


الشيف تهاني قاعود

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTYjid6JYXQ&t


المجاعة مستمرة في شمال غزة للإنسان والحيوان

Starvation continues in northern Gaza for humans and animals



Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy