BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Church Leader and Former Closet Drinker Overcame by Renewing Her Mind - Rose Ann Forte
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 10/02/2023

People make a lot of excuses for drinking, but ultimately, pursuing drunkenness is a lie that Satan is selling to millions. Rose Ann Forte was one of those people who “bought the lie,” and after struggling with an alcohol problem, she finally broke free of this horrible addiction and is now the founder of The Plans He Has For Me. Rose Ann has also written a transformative book, “The Plans He Has For Me: A 12-Week Daily Devotional for Freedom from Alcohol.” Rose Ann talks about the factors that drove her to drink as well as the events that led her to deciding she needed to kick the habit for good. She shares how people can retrain their subconscious mind to stop being dependent on alcohol while also renewing their mind with the truth of God’s Word. 



TAKEAWAYS


Oftentimes a problem with alcohol can start developing many years before it’s even openly identified as an issue


Alcohol causes many different types of cancer and it raises hormonal levels


It’s good to have a support group around you that will help you stop drinking 


To successfully kick alcohol to the curb, forgive yourself, forgive others, and put on the full armor of God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Giving Up Drinking Video: https://bit.ly/4515vmD 

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina 

Plans He Has For Me Devotional: https://amzn.to/3ZBtOGs

 

🔗 CONNECT WITH ROSE ANN FORTE

Website: https://theplanshehasforme.com/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roseannforteplans/ 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/48qomKU 

Podcast: https://sites.libsyn.com/458844 

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@roseannforteplans 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/ 

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
bookaddictionbiblesatanchurchauthoralcoholismdrinkingsubconsciousalcoholaddicttina griffincounter culture mom showthe plans he has for merose ann forte12 week devotional
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy