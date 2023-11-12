IDF reservist units take control of a key area between Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip,per Israeli media report.

The fighters of the "Harel" reserve brigade raided the Al-Karman area in the Gaza Strip, destroying enemy and terrorist infrastructure

In recent days, the fighters of the Harel Brigade's combat team raided the Al-Karman area between Beit Hanun and Jabaliya. During the raid they destroyed enemy and terrorist infrastructure in the area. Among the infrastructures located: long-range launchers aimed at Israel, anti-tank launch sites, tunnel shafts and observation posts of the terrorist organization Hamas.