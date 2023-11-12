© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF reservist units take control of a key area between Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip,per Israeli media report.
Israeli media:
The fighters of the "Harel" reserve brigade raided the Al-Karman area in the Gaza Strip, destroying enemy and terrorist infrastructure
In recent days, the fighters of the Harel Brigade's combat team raided the Al-Karman area between Beit Hanun and Jabaliya. During the raid they destroyed enemy and terrorist infrastructure in the area. Among the infrastructures located: long-range launchers aimed at Israel, anti-tank launch sites, tunnel shafts and observation posts of the terrorist organization Hamas.