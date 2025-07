The Mandela Effect In The Bible and Has The Bible Become an Idol Rather Than God?

John discusses the changes that have taken place in the Bible that canโ€™t be disputed. Donโ€™t believe it like me, listen to John and his many examples and see if you come to the same conclusion as I do.



Author โ€œThe Conspiracy Theory Survival Guideโ€

Available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55



Johns 2nd book: The Mandela Effect Supernatural Bible Changes and the doctrine of the preservation of scripture https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DH51XBJ2

https://www.wakeuporelse.com/getthebook



Connect with John:

[email protected]

www.wakeuporelse.com

www.youtube.com/@wakeuporelse



๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/steve_cloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve





Show Sponsors

๐’๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ - ๐Œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐š๐ฆ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒWith SafeStreets, you're not just getting security; you're gaining peace of mind. Visit getsafestreets.com/truthtalkwithsteveย or call 855-229-3697 today. SafeStreets, backed by over 100,000 4.9/5 Star Trustpilot reviews, is America's most trusted name in home security.

Steveโ€™s audience will get this amazing offer withย noo cost* for equipment.

*Complete ๐‘จ๐‘ซ๐‘ป ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ($๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž)ย Plusย a Google NestDoorbell Camera at no cost*ย https://www.getsafestreets.com/truthtalkwithsteve *with $99 customer installation fee and new monitoring service.