The Mandela Effect In The Bible and Has The Bible Become an Idol Rather Than God?
TruthTalkWithSteve
TruthTalkWithSteveCheckmark Icon
30 followers
42 views • 6 months ago

John discusses the changes that have taken place in the Bible that can’t be disputed. Don’t believe it like me, listen to John and his many examples and see if you come to the same conclusion as I do.

Author “The Conspiracy Theory Survival Guide”

Available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55

Johns 2nd book: The Mandela Effect Supernatural Bible Changes and the doctrine of the preservation of scripture https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DH51XBJ2

https://www.wakeuporelse.com/getthebook

Connect with John:
[email protected]

www.wakeuporelse.com

www.youtube.com/@wakeuporelse

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲:
Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/steve_cloward
Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve

bibleholy biblemandela effectbook of mormonmormonsmormon churchsteve clowardtruth talk with stevechurch of jesus christ of latter day saintsttwslds churchjohn kirwinsupernatural bible changesbible is changing
