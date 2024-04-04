CAUGHT IN A FREAK TROPICAL STORM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We were traveling down the southwest coast of Costa Rica checking out small towns. We stopped on the side of the road to take some photos of a mountain range that had some clouds on it and a freak storm moved in. The entire video was actually 6 minutes long and the storm actually shut down my phone. It was an incredible experience.