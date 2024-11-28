© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: Permanent Washington decides nuclear war is preferable to Donald Trump. Glenn Greenwald on the nihilism of our ruling class.
(0:00) Permanent Washington Dangerously Misunderstands Vladimir Putin
(23:06) We Are on the Verge of Nuclear War
(28:11) The Concerted Effort to Control You
(46:06) Intel Agencies, Blackmail, and Mike Johnson’s Shocking Flip-Flop
(1:12:09) Has Greenwald Been Targeted by the Intel Agencies?
(1:17:31) How Will the Russia/Ukraine War End?
(1:21:03) The Pathetic Corporate Media Outlets That Influence Washington
(1:30:32) How to Gain a True Understanding of Politics
(1:53:02) Democrats Want to Censor You
