U THOUGHT Lady GaGa is Just Talking? A Race Within a RACE ? U Think I'm Just Talking? A LIGHT BEING?
59 views • 10 months ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/To_rBDI1GdQ?si=Evq6x7OoR3e0ehI9


Quotation from original video description….”Lady GaGa is the Race that has Entered the STARS... Reminds me of a Complete shill I know of.... 14 And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive: 15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them."


https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/


https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire


https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc


https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee



jesus christend timethe truth
