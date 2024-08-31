BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soft Milk Sandwich Bread. How to Soft Milk Sandwich Bread. @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 8 months ago

Soft Milk Sandwich Bread. How to Soft Milk Sandwich Bread. @Indulovecooking


The recipe (pullman 2500cc pan)


210g milk (or 215ml)

28g sugar (2 tbsp)

1 tsp yeast (4g)

310g bread flour (2.5 cups; 1 cup = 127g bread flour)

1 tsp salt (6g)

28g butter (2 tbsp) - softened, unsalted

sandwich bread,sandwich bread recipe,how to make bread,milk bread,how to make sandwich bread,homemade sandwich bread,bread,homemade bread,how to make milk bread,easy bread recipe,how to make a bread,milk bread recipe,bread recipe,milk sandwich bread,soft milk bread,sandwich,no knead sandwich bread recipe,no knead sandwich bread,bake your own sandwich bread,soft bread,white bread,how to bake sandwich bread,no knead bread recipe

Keywords
white breadhow to bake sandwich breadno knead bread recipe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy