Mind Blowing Speech By Robert Welch In 1958 Predicting Insiders Plans To Destroy America

MIRRORED from Paradigm Shifting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZU0c8DAIU4
Apr 27, 2009
Proof that the NEW WORLD ORDER has been planned by the elite. Robert Welch, Founder of The John Birch Society, predicted today's problems with uncanny accuracy back in 1958 and prescribed solutions in 1974 that are very similar to Ron Paul's positions today. This is proof that there are plans in place by the elite to systemically disassemble US sovereignty.