The Great Taking | Trailer & Links
Published 2 months ago

David Rogers Webb exposes the [bail in] system that central bankers have in place to take everything from everyone.


Watch the documentary:

https://rumble.com/v3yptkd-the-great-taking-documentary.html | https://youtu.be/dk3AVceraTI


Download the book:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

property rightsfiat currencyconfiscationusurybanksterdigital currencycentral bankdebt slaveryeverything bubbledebt bubblebail-inwealth transferbanking cartelfinancializationcbdckleptocracyunsecured creditorderivativedebt enslavementfinancial engineeringdavid rogers webbsecuritizationgreat takingcollateralizationsuper bubble

