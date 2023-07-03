X22 REPORT Ep. 3107b - It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, Final Battle, The Conductor

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3107b - July 2, 2023

It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, Final Battle, The Conductor





The [DS] is struggling and panicking all at the same time, they are not in control. Trump is the conductor and is calling the shots. We are now in the final battle and Trump wants the people to fight for their freedom. Every step of the way the [DS] has been trying to take away our freedom and the people are seeing this now and they are fighting back. War is coming and this is going to wake the rest of the people up.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

