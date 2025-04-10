WTF HAPPENED IN 1971

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352864824001627#fg0020

WBAN in 1971 for remote healthcare monitoring

https://www.computer.org/csdl/journal/ec/2023/04/10124134/1N5rvPDqaKQ

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA620611.pdf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

internet of behaviors

Bioelectromagnetics is a field of study that examines the interaction between electromagnetic fields and biological systems, encompassing both the effects of external fields on living organisms and the electromagnetic fields produced by those organisms.

The "Internet of Thoughts" (IoTh) is a concept that envisions a future where humans can directly access and interact with the internet through their thoughts, using brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and technologies like neuralnanorobotics.

medical body area network

http://cpslab.rutgers.edu/projects/body_networks/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

The global digital patient monitoring devices market, valued at USD 12.94 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 122.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 25.23% from 2025 to 2034, with North America dominating the market

network centric warfare

ehealthcare system wban blockchain

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-55662-w/figures/1

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

A decentralized network architecture distributes control and decision-making across multiple nodes, rather than relying on a single central point, offering enhanced resilience, security, and scalability.

bio cyber interface

Free-space optical (FSO) communications, also known as lasercom or wireless optical communications, is a technology that transmits data wirelessly through the air using laser beams, offering high data rates and potential advantages over traditional radio frequency (RF) systems.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is a wireless technology that uses the visible light spectrum (380-780 nanometers) to transmit data, leveraging existing lighting infrastructure for both illumination and communication

Magnetic Human Body Communication (mHBC) uses the human body as a medium to transmit signals between wearable or implantable devices, offering advantages like lower power consumption and increased security compared to traditional wireless methods.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig6

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf