© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in all directions of the front, including the Kursk region. A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost 2,158 soldiers in all directions of the front. At the same time, the Russian military department noted that over the past day, Russian troops have managed to move significantly deeper into enemy territory and occupy more advantageous positions........................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/