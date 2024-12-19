BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Featured Guest: Stanislav Krapivnik- "Strategic Insights: Military and Geopolitical Perspectives on Georgia, Ukraine,Syria, Global Affairs and SMO" - w/ Special Guest Host Drago Bosnic
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
7 views • 6 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Dec 19, 2024, Thursday 12:00 PM EST

     Guest: Stanislav Krapivnik


     Topic: Strategic Insights: Military and Geopolitical Perspectives on Georgia, Ukraine,Syria, Global Affairs and SMO


       https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman Telegram - Stas Was There...In English


Bio:

Stanislav Krapivnik is a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert, located in Russia. He was born in Donbass during the Soviet times, migrated to the US as a child, served in the US army, did not like what it was doing in former Yugoslavia, quit, returned to Russia and now is working as a support system near his hometown in the battle in Ukraine.

Please support his channel and his work. His Patreon account is: http://www.patreon.com/user?u=290499 Buy Me A Coffee http://www.buymeacoffee.com/staskrapiv He also have an old Bank of America account, you can transfer to: Account Number 000668940670 Routing Number (in US) Paper and Electronic 053000196 Routing Number Wires 026009593 Swift Code BOFAUS3N (USD) BOFAUS6S (all other currencies) And don’t forget to sign up on Telegram "Stas was there".


Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


Creator Host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


WELLNESS RESOURCES

1. Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

2. Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Co-host:


Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Keywords
freedomfamilyrussiaukrainesyriaoligarchyelitessovereigntygeorgiahegemonyforeverwars
