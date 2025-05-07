The Role of Nature and Relationships in Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our health isn’t a checklist. Modern protocols treat symptoms, not souls—erasing individuality, ancestral wisdom, and our bond with Earth. What if healing starts by reconnecting? Nature’s rhythms mirror our own, yet we’re trapped in sterile systems that ignore generational trauma, community, and the deep wounds of disconnection. Indigenous traditions knew: health thrives in relationships—with land, lineage, and each other.
