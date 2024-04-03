Are EMFs & RF Radiation Silently Killing You?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the intricate world of radio frequency radiation (RFR) and electromagnetic fields (EMFs), where sensitivity is key for all living organisms. Just like how sunlight fosters vitamin D production but overexposure can lead to cancer, the delicate balance of these energies impacts life itself. Fascinatingly, some individuals possess a unique sensitivity to atmospheric electricity shifts, akin to the rumblings of thunderstorms. Surprisingly, scientific research unveils that 3.6% of individuals exhibit sensitivity to man-made RFR/EMFs. It's crucial that governments enact guidelines encompassing non-thermal effects to shield these sensitive souls and the broader population from the potential harms of man-made RFR/EMFs. Let's embark on a journey to safeguard our connection with the electromagnetic world!
EMF Protection Devices For Survival - https://bit.ly/ESSENTIALENERGY
EMF Measuring Devices - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/emf-meters
For more updates, visit: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/essentialenergy